Tri-Services proposed to help protect Sri Lanka’s wild elephants

October 24, 2026 - 5:31 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) has proposed involving Sri Lanka’s Tri-Services in a coordinated national effort to protect wild elephants and reduce human-elephant conflict.

The initiative aims to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces and wildlife conservation authorities to improve elephant protection efforts across the country.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting held at the Ministry of Environment on October 23, 2026, chaired by Minister of Environment Dr. Dhammika Patabendi.

Under the proposed plan, a dedicated Operations Centre would be established at Army Headquarters to coordinate activities involving the Tri-Services, the Department of Wildlife Conservation, veterinary specialists and other relevant agencies.

The initiative is expected to strengthen existing wildlife protection efforts through better coordination, operational support and quicker responses to threats faced by elephants in vulnerable areas.

Key areas of focus include preventing elephant killings and other wildlife crimes, improving surveillance and information sharing, and supporting joint operations in areas affected by human-elephant conflict.

The proposal also includes specialised training for military personnel and closer cooperation between the armed forces and wildlife officers.

The recent successful discovery of the wild tusker ‘Agbo’ in the Tirappane jungle was highlighted as an example of effective cooperation between the Tri-Services and wildlife authorities.

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody, the Army Commander, senior Defence Ministry officials, senior Tri-Services officers, government officials and other relevant stakeholders also attended the meeting.