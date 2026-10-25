Around 10 children injured in bus-train collision in Koggala

October 25, 2026 - 3:50 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Around 10 children were injured when a bus carrying students, tuition teachers and parents collided with a train at a railway crossing in Koggala today (October 25, 2026).

According to Sri Lanka Police, the accident occurred during the afternoon in the Koggala area, within the Habaraduwa Police Division. The injured children, aged approximately 14 and 15, were admitted to Galle National Hospital in Karapitiya and the Unawatuna hospital for treatment.

The children were returning from a visit to the Martin Wickramasinghe Memorial Museum in Koggala when the accident occurred. They had travelled from the Kottawa area, accompanied by their tuition teachers and parents.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that around 41 children, 14 tuition teachers and six parents were travelling on the bus at the time of the collision.

Police have arrested the 40-year-old bus driver and the 21-year-old conductor in connection with the accident.

Habaraduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

UPDATE – 06:55 PM:

According to Deputy Director General of Galle National Hospital, Dr. Priyantha Atapattu, nine children injured in the bus-train collision in Koggala have been admitted to Galle National Hospital in Karapitiya.

Of the nine children, two were brought to the hospital by local residents in other vehicles, while seven were transported by ambulances.

A 14-year-old child suffered internal injuries resulting in internal bleeding and has undergone emergency surgery.

Another child is reported to be in a serious but not critical condition, while the remaining children are not considered seriously injured, based on medical examinations conducted so far.