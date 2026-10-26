Sri Lanka orders nationwide school closure amid bad weather

October 26, 2026 - 4:29 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

All schools across Sri Lanka will remain closed tomorrow (October 27) as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Ministry of Education announced.

The Ministry said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students and school staff amid the current weather situation.

However, the practical examinations for the Aesthetic Subjects of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination will be held as scheduled, despite the nationwide school closure.