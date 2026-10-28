Former NYSC Chairman arrested over alleged financial misconduct

October 28, 2026 - 4:33 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Chairman and Director General of the National Youth Services Council (NYSC), Lalith Piyum Perera, was arrested today (October 28, 2026) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of causing a Rs. 5.1 million loss to the government.

He is accused of preparing sublease agreements by falsely presenting land and buildings located in the Samapura area of Ampara as government property and obtaining the property on lease for the National Youth Services Council.

According to the allegations, Rs. 3.8 million from the Council’s funds was improperly and unlawfully paid to a third party in connection with the lease.

In addition, Rs. 1.3 million from the Council’s funds was spent on renovating the building without obtaining proper approval from the Board of Directors.

The alleged financial loss of Rs. 5.1 million resulted from these payments.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.