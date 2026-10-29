President calls for full government support for Sri Lankan migrant workers

October 29, 2026 - 10:22 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to ensure that all government assistance due to Sri Lankan migrant workers is provided without delays or unnecessary obstacles.

The President made these remarks during a discussion with officials of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) at the Presidential Secretariat on October 28, 2026.

He highlighted the significant contribution made by Sri Lankan migrant workers to the country’s economy through the foreign exchange they earn and stressed that they should receive all government assistance to which they are entitled.

The discussion focused on the implementation and progress of welfare programmes currently carried out by the SLBFE for Sri Lankans working overseas.

Officials also discussed problems faced by migrant workers in accessing housing schemes, other loan facilities and duty-free concessions.

President Dissanayake emphasised the importance of maintaining an accurate and up-to-date database of Sri Lankan migrant workers employed overseas.

He noted that such a database would help the government implement welfare programmes in a more systematic and efficient manner.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Chairman of the SLBFE Kosala Wickramasinghe, and several other senior government officials.