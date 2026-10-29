Homagama Police HQI suspended over custodial death

October 29, 2026 - 8:48 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Headquarters Inspector (HQI) of the Homagama Police Station, M.R.S. Prajan Senanayake, has been suspended from duty over failures in supervision and neglect of duty in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man while in police custody.

The suspension took effect on October 28, 2026, following investigations into the death of P.D. Ishara Harsha Kumara, who was arrested by Homagama Police on October 25, 2026.

According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), investigations revealed serious failures by the HQI in carrying out his official duties.

The officer was found to have failed to properly monitor the suspect while he was being held in a police cell, check his condition, and provide necessary instructions to investigating officers regarding further action.

He was also accused of failing to properly supervise the recording of details relating to the suspect’s arrest and ensure that the relevant entries had been made correctly.

In addition, the HQI was accused of allowing officers attached to the Homagama Police Station to unlawfully detain two individuals.

The IGP stated that these failures in supervision and neglect of duty led to the decision to suspend the officer.

The deceased, a 29-year-old father of two from Moonamalewatta, Kiriwaththuduwa, had been arrested over allegations of possessing 490 milligrams of Ice (crystal methamphetamine).

Relatives of the deceased allege that he died as a result of severe beatings by police officers.

Meanwhile, three other officers attached to the Homagama Police Station were suspended from duty with effect from October 26, 2026, by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of the Homagama Police Division.

They include two Sub-Inspectors who served as the Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of the Crime Branch and the Anti-Vice Raids Unit, and a Police Constable who was performing auxiliary station duties.

The OIC of the Crime Branch was subsequently arrested by the Western Province (South) Crime Division at the Homagama Police Station on the evening of October 28, 2026.

The arrested officer is a 32-year-old Sub-Inspector and a resident of Bellapitiya in the Horana area. He is scheduled to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (October 29).

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) summoned three police officers, including the OIC of the Homagama Police Station, to appear before the Commission today (October 29) to provide information regarding the incident.

HRCSL Commissioner Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa said the Commission had also taken steps to record statements from several family members of the deceased as part of its investigation.

With the latest suspension, a total of four officers attached to the Homagama Police Station have been suspended from duty in connection with the incident.

Further investigations into the custodial death are being conducted by the Western Province (South) Crime Division.