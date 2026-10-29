Sri Lanka Police trace 112 wanted suspects in 13 countries

October 29, 2026 - 12:05 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police have identified 112 suspects wanted under Interpol Red Notices in 13 countries and are working to bring them back to face legal action.

Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler said stronger international cooperation in recent years has helped authorities pursue suspects linked to drug trafficking and organized crime beyond Sri Lanka’s borders.

He said 68 Red Notice suspects connected to these crimes were brought back to Sri Lanka during 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Police expect to secure the return of most of the additional 112 suspects during 2026 and 2027 and take action against them under Sri Lankan law, he added.

Wootler said many suspects living overseas continue to earn illegal income through criminal networks, particularly drug trafficking. He described the drug trade as a network-based crime driven by money and said many people involved had built up assets through these activities.

Police have therefore expanded their efforts beyond arrests to trace and confiscate assets believed to have been obtained through crime.

According to Wootler, two specialized police units established under the direction of the Inspector General of Police are conducting investigations around the clock. Their work covers investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the identification of assets generated through criminal activities.

Police have initiated legal processes to take over assets valued at Rs. 1.49 billion in 2024, Rs. 1.549 billion in 2025 and Rs. 1.656 billion in 2026.

These assets include land, vehicles, jewellery, cash and other property allegedly linked to organized crime and drug trafficking.

Wootler also said Sri Lanka Police seized a total of 4,483 kilograms of heroin, also known as diacetylmorphine, during 2024, 2025 and 2026. The total estimated value of the seizures was Rs. 107.94 billion.

He described the seizures as evidence of the intensified police campaign against the drug trade.