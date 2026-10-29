Rakitha Rajapakshe’s bank accounts frozen by Bribery Commission

October 29, 2026 - 4:45 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has taken steps to freeze several bank accounts belonging to Rakitha Rajapakshe, a son of former Sri Lankan Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

It is reported that the bank accounts have been frozen under the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act as part of an ongoing investigation.

A team of officers from the Bribery Commission visited Rakitha Rajapakshe’s residence in Nawala to deliver an official notice regarding the freezing of his bank accounts.

However, the Bribery Commission stated that Rakitha Rajapakshe was not at home when the officers arrived to deliver the notice.