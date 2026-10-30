Three Kobeigane Police officers suspended over suspect’s death in custody

October 30, 2026 - 11:05 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Two Police Sergeants and a Police Constable attached to the Kobeigane Police Station have been suspended from duty for neglecting their duties following the death of a 41-year-old suspect who was hospitalised while in police custody.

Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler said disciplinary action had been taken against the three officers in connection with the incident.

On the afternoon of October 25, 2026, residents of the Beddegama area in Kobeigane caught the suspect, who was allegedly involved in several thefts and burglaries in the area.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson, the residents tied the suspect to a tree and assaulted him before handing him over to the Kobeigane Police.

However, the suspect was reportedly held at the police station for two days without receiving immediate medical treatment, despite allegedly having suffered injuries.

He was admitted to Nikaweratiya Hospital on the night of October 27, 2026, where he later died.

Following his death, Kobeigane Police arrested five residents who had caught the suspect and handed him over to the police, over allegations that they had tied him to a tree and assaulted him.

However, relatives of the arrested residents strongly denied the allegations, claiming that the suspect had been handed over to the police safely and without injuries.

They said the residents had tied the suspect to a tree, informed the police within an hour and handed him over to the officers.

The relatives also questioned why the police had not taken the suspect to hospital immediately if he had suffered injuries during the incident.

According to the Police Media Division, the five arrested residents had not yet been released and were expected to be produced before court.