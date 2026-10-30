TIN certificate mandatory for key transactions in Sri Lanka from November 1, 2026

October 30, 2026 - 10:26 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has announced that submitting a valid Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) Certificate will be mandatory for several financial, legal and administrative transactions in Sri Lanka from November 1, 2026.

The new requirement, introduced under the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Act, No. 11 of 2026, applies to several important services provided by banks, financial institutions and government authorities.

Accordingly, individuals will be required to submit a valid TIN Certificate when opening new accounts at banks or other financial institutions, applying for credit cards, registering motor vehicles and renewing vehicle revenue licences.

A TIN Certificate will also be required when registering land or land titles, registering businesses, obtaining approval for building plans and transferring shares of companies incorporated in Sri Lanka.

In the case of company share transfers, both the person transferring the shares and the person receiving them must submit valid TIN Certificates.

The IRD has instructed officials at the relevant institutions to ensure that a valid TIN Certificate is submitted before processing or completing these transactions.

The Department also stated that obtaining a TIN is mandatory for Sri Lankan residents aged 18 and above under the relevant legal provisions.

Individuals who have not yet obtained a TIN can register through the IRD’s online e-Services platform.

Those who do not have their official TIN Certificate can also use a printout of their online TIN verification result, showing their National Identity Card (NIC) number and TIN, as an alternative.

The new measure is aimed at expanding Sri Lanka’s tax base and improving transparency in financial transactions.

Sources: Inland Revenue Department Circular No. SEC/2026/E/07, dated September 22, 2026, and the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Act, No. 11 of 2026.