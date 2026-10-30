Sri Lanka welcomes 136,093 tourists in first 25 days of October

October 30, 2026 - 8:08 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka welcomed 136,093 foreign tourists during the first 25 days of October 2026, bringing total arrivals this year to 1,829,772, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

India was the largest source of tourists between October 1 and 25, with 51,424 arrivals, accounting for 38% of the total during that period.

A further 10,117 tourists arrived from the United Kingdom, while 9,411 came from China, the Authority’s latest data showed.

Of the total foreign tourists who visited Sri Lanka from January 1 to October 25, 2026, 488,838 were from India and 170,844 were from the United Kingdom.