CID arrests suspect over Rs. 59.6 million financial fraud

October 31, 2026 - 8:42 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a 30-year-old man from Maligawatta in connection with an alleged financial fraud involving Rs. 59,656,496.84 at a private company.

The suspect was arrested on the morning of October 30, 2026, by officers of the Katunayake Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the CID launched an investigation following a complaint that an employee of a private company had entered false information into a computer database and fraudulently transferred the money into bank accounts.

The complaint involved allegations of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

The Criminal Investigation Department is conducting further investigations into the incident.