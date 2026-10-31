Sri Lanka President announces tax cuts in upcoming budget

October 31, 2026 - 8:56 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that certain taxes will be reduced in the upcoming budget without affecting the government’s revenue targets.

The President said inflation has risen to slightly above 8%, making it difficult for people to afford goods and services.

He made these remarks today (October 31, 2026), while addressing the National Convention of the National Intellectuals Organization (NIO), held at the P. D. Sirisena Grounds in Maligawatta, Colombo.

During his address, President Dissanayake also said the National Intellectuals Organization played a leading role in helping the National People’s Power (NPP) come to power.

The convention was organized to mark the 10th anniversary of the National Intellectuals Organization, with a large number of intellectuals from various fields taking part.

Several public representatives attended the event, including NIO Chairman and Minister Dr. Chandana Abeyratne, National Organizer and Minister Ananda Wijepala, and General Secretary and Member of Parliament Nihal Abeysinghe.

Religious leaders were also among those who attended the convention.