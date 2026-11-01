TIN certificate mandatory for key transactions in Sri Lanka from today

November 1, 2026 - 10:22 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The requirement to submit a valid Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) Certificate for several banking, vehicle registration and other transactions in Sri Lanka comes into effect today (November 1, 2026).

According to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), the new requirement applies to eight types of transactions under the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Act, No. 11 of 2026.

A valid TIN Certificate is now required when opening bank accounts, applying for credit cards, registering motor vehicles, renewing vehicle revenue licences, registering land or land titles, registering businesses and obtaining approval for building plans.

The requirement also applies to transfers of shares in companies incorporated in Sri Lanka, with both the person transferring the shares and the person receiving them required to submit valid TIN Certificates.

Officials at banks, financial institutions and relevant government authorities must ensure that the required TIN Certificate is submitted before processing or completing these transactions.

The IRD has also reminded the public that obtaining a TIN is mandatory for Sri Lankan residents aged 18 and above.

Those who have not yet obtained a TIN can register through the IRD’s online e-Services platform.

Individuals without their official TIN Certificate may also use a printout of their online TIN verification result showing their National Identity Card (NIC) number and TIN as an alternative.