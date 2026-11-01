Nov 01 2026 November 1, 2026 November 1, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from November 2, 2026

Posted by Onlanka News on

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective November 2, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 424.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 490.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 397.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 543.
  • Prices of all other fuel types remain unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane + Rs. 10  Rs. 424
Petrol 95 Octane + Rs. 15  Rs. 490
Auto Diesel + Rs. 5  Rs. 397
Super Diesel + Rs. 15  Rs. 543
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 285
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY