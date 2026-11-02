Sri Lanka plans vocational qualifications for retiring Tri Forces personnel

November 2, 2026 - 6:18 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence is planning a structured programme to help retiring Tri Forces personnel obtain National Vocational Qualifications (NVQs) and secure employment opportunities for successful second careers.

A discussion on the proposed programme was held on October 29, 2026, at the Office of the Deputy Minister of Defence, chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.).

The discussion focused on identifying the professional and financial challenges faced by military personnel after retirement and providing them with recognised vocational qualifications to help them find jobs with stable incomes.

Special attention was given to personnel who served in non-technical fields, with plans to expand their opportunities to obtain recognised vocational qualifications.

Officials noted that NVQ Level 4 provides educational and vocational recognition equivalent to the G.C.E. Ordinary Level standard. They discussed how structured training and certification could help retired military personnel access both local and overseas employment opportunities.

Proposals were also made to combine existing training programmes conducted by the Tri Services with courses offered at the Ranaviru Resource Centre and upgrade them to meet modern vocational standards.

The proposed programme will provide training in several fields based on emerging employment opportunities, particularly in the international and maritime sectors.

These fields include automotive technology specialising in Electric Vehicles (EVs), hotel management, pastry and bakery production, cosmetology, preschool teacher training, mechatronics, electronics, robotics, caregiving, firefighting, agriculture and other vocational sectors.

The discussion also examined ways to recognise the practical knowledge and professional experience gained by military personnel during their service through NVQ or diploma-level certifications.

Measures to improve professional standards among retired military personnel working in the private security sector were also considered.

In addition, attention was given to providing vocational training for personnel approaching retirement through the district training centres operated by the Vocational Training Authority (VTA).

Officials also discussed preparing an action plan for the proposed programme, including arrangements to secure the necessary financial allocations.

The initiative aims to create new employment opportunities for retired Tri Forces personnel while protecting their dignity and ensuring professional recognition.

The discussion was attended by the Additional Secretary (Defence) of the Ministry of Defence, the Director General of the Vocational Training Authority, the Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence, the Directors General of Training of the Tri Services, the Director General of Veterans’ Affairs and Rehabilitation of the Sri Lanka Army, and several senior military officers and government officials.