Former Ministry Secretary arrested over Rs. 8 Million theatre chair scandal

November 2, 2026 - 4:00 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Ministry Secretary Gamini Kithsiri Dias Amarawardena was arrested today (November 2, 2026) over alleged corruption in a chair purchase for the Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre in Polgolla, causing a government loss of nearly Rs. 8 million.

Investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested the former Secretary to the Ministry of Co-operatives and Internal Trade at around 9:45 a.m.

According to CIABOC, he allegedly arranged for the chairs to be purchased from another private company instead of the company that offered the lowest prices while meeting the required standards.

The transaction allegedly caused a loss of Rs. 7,973,114.50 to the government and provided an undue benefit to an outside party.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE – 05:55 PM:

Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva today (November 2) ordered the release on bail of Gamini Kithsiri Dias Amarawardena, a former Secretary to the Ministry of Co-operatives and Internal Trade, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission over alleged corruption.

The Magistrate ordered his release on two surety bonds of Rs. 2.5 million each and also imposed an overseas travel ban on him.