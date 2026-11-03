Train services on Sri Lanka’s Northern Line disrupted due to Deduru Oya flooding

November 3, 2026 - 8:24 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Train services on Sri Lanka’s Northern Railway Line have been temporarily suspended between Kurunegala and Maho due to flooding caused by the overflowing of the Deduru Oya.

The Sri Lanka Railway Department stated that the railway track between Kurunegala and Maho has been flooded, disrupting train operations along the route.

Accordingly, trains departing from Colombo will operate only up to Kurunegala, while trains arriving from Jaffna will operate only up to Maho, the Railway Department said.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department stated that four spill gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir have been opened by one foot each following heavy rainfall yesterday (November 2, 2026).

Director of Hydrology and Disaster Management at the Irrigation Department, L. S. Sooriyabandara, also stated that water levels in several other reservoirs have risen.