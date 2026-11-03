12 arrested for illegal excavations in Minneriya and Thirappane

November 3, 2026 - 8:03 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A total of 12 suspects have been arrested in two separate police raids in Minneriya and Thirappane on November 2, 2026, for allegedly carrying out illegal excavations in search of archaeological artefacts.

Eight suspects were arrested on the afternoon of November 2 during a raid conducted by officers of the Minneriya Police Station, based on information received.

Police said the suspects were carrying out excavations on a plot of land in the Pasiyawewa area within the Minneriya Police Division in search of archaeological artefacts.

The suspects were arrested along with excavation equipment.

The eight suspects, aged between 36 and 52, are residents of Hingurakgoda, Minuwangoda, Udugampola, Pannala and Kotadeniyawa.

Meanwhile, four other suspects were arrested on the morning of the same day during a separate raid conducted by officers of the Thirappane Police Station.

The raid was carried out based on information received about excavations taking place inside a room of a house in the Pansal Handiya area within the Thirappane Police Division.

The four suspects, aged between 25 and 52, are residents of Thirappane, Gurudeniya and Eppawala.

Minneriya and Thirappane Police are conducting further investigations into the respective incidents.