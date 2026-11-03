Sri Lanka launches ‘Hasthi Sena’ operation to protect elephants

November 3, 2026 - 11:30 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The nationwide ‘Hasthi Sena’ operation was launched in Sri Lanka on November 2, 2026, to protect elephants and reduce human-elephant conflict, initially focusing on 17 elephants identified as being at risk.

The operation was officially launched in the Galkiriyagama area of the North Western Wildlife Region.

The programme is being jointly carried out by the Ministry of Environment, the Tri-Forces and the Department of Wildlife Conservation as a scientific and well-planned effort to reduce threats to the lives of elephants.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister of Environment Dammika Patabendi said the operation had initially been launched with a focus on 17 elephants identified as being at risk.

He stated that the operation is planned to cover approximately 80% of the identified forest areas where wild elephants roam, while the remaining 20% is expected to be covered under a separate programme.

The operation also includes plans to conduct continuous raids and take legal action against the use of illegal firearms, hakka patas (explosive bait), unauthorised electric fences and wires, and snares that threaten the lives of elephants.

These activities will be supported by coordinated surveillance, intelligence sharing, field operations and legal enforcement.

The Sri Lanka Army has deployed 60 personnel, organised into 10 operational teams under six groups, to support the initial phase of the operation.

The operation will be carried out across Sri Lanka under the direct supervision of Army Commander Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne, with the cooperation of relevant government institutions and security forces.

Meanwhile, three suspects, including a woman, have been arrested in the Kekirawa area during joint operations conducted by security forces and wildlife authorities as part of the national wildlife protection programme.

The Sri Lanka Army, together with wildlife officers and an Air Force veterinary surgeon, conducted operations in the Meekiriyawa and Neeginiyawa areas, targeting illegal firearms and devices used to harm wild animals.

During these operations, officers recovered an illegal cartridge firearm, trap guns, ammunition, lead pellets, deer antlers, knives made from deer antlers and several other items.

The involvement of the security forces in the national wildlife protection programme is being carried out under the direction and guidance of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.).

The Defence Secretary has emphasised the importance of bringing together the operational capabilities of the Tri-Forces and relevant government institutions to strengthen wildlife protection efforts.

Accordingly, a dedicated Operations Room has been established at Army Headquarters to coordinate and monitor the activities of the Tri-Forces in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, the Department of Wildlife Conservation and other relevant institutions.

Under the Defence Secretary’s direction, the Ministry of Defence continues to support the involvement of the Tri-Forces in assisting the Ministry of Environment to strengthen wildlife protection and reduce human-elephant conflict across Sri Lanka.

Director of Wildlife for the North Western Province Pushpantha Wimaladasa, Ministry of Environment Advisor Ravindra Kariyawasam, and officers of the Tri-Forces attended the launch ceremony.

Major General Kaminda Silva of the 21st Division, Brigadier Basnayake, Commander of the 212th Brigade, and Lieutenant Colonel Abeywickrama also participated in the event.