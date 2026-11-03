NTC inspector sentenced to four years in prison for bribery

November 3, 2026 - 10:52 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A mobile inspector of Sri Lanka’s National Transport Commission (NTC) has been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment for soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 to avoid taking legal action against an overcrowded bus.

The Colombo High Court No. 6 found Kotupitiya Arachchilage Ranjith Kotupitiya guilty of soliciting and accepting the bribe in exchange for not taking legal action against a bus carrying more passengers than its seating capacity.

The accused had been indicted on four charges in connection with the incident.

High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal found him guilty on all four counts and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 40,000.

Attorney-at-Law Kasun Fernando Gunawarnasuriya, Assistant Director (Legal), conducted the prosecution on behalf of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).