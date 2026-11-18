High Court suspends Namal Rajapaksa’s bail order in Krrish case

November 18, 2026 - 3:10 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo High Court today (November 18, 2026) issued an interim order suspending the bail order granted to MP Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial Krrish transaction case.

Colombo Chief High Court Judge Lal Ranasinghe Bandara issued the order after considering a revision petition filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), challenging the bail order issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

In its petition, CIABOC requested the High Court to set aside the bail order and order that Rajapaksa be remanded in custody again.

The judge also ordered that notices be issued to the respondents and fixed December 8, 2026, for the respondents to submit their objections and January 18, 2027, for the petitioner to submit its objections.

The hearing of the revision petition was scheduled for February 5, 2027.

On November 3, 2026, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered Rajapaksa’s release on bail after considering submissions made by both the defence and CIABOC.

Rajapaksa, who had been remanded in connection with the case, was granted bail on three personal sureties of Rs. 5 million each and a cash bail of Rs. 100,000. The court also prohibited him from travelling abroad.

During the earlier bail proceedings, Rajapaksa’s lawyers requested bail on the grounds that his mother and father were seriously ill, asking the court to consider their health conditions as a special circumstance. However, CIABOC opposed the request.

Rajapaksa has been named as the fourth suspect in the case filed by CIABOC before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The case concerns alleged financial irregularities and bribery involving Krrish, an Indian real estate development company.

Rajapaksa is suspected of accepting a bribe of Rs. 70 million in three separate payments in return for helping the Krrish Group speed up the allocation of Urban Development Authority (UDA) land at Transworks Square in Colombo Fort for a multi-purpose development project.

The alleged payments were also linked to obtaining the necessary approvals for the project without delay.