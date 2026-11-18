Sugeeshwara Bandara granted bail

November 18, 2026 - 11:45 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court granted bail to Sugeeshwara Bandara, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private secretary, today (November 18, 2026).

The court issued the order after Bandara was brought before it. He had first been remanded on June 18, 2026, after appearing before the same court. His remand was extended several times before today’s bail order.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau of Sri Lanka Police arrested Bandara on June 18 following an investigation into allegations of misuse of state funds and other irregularities during and after Rajapaksa’s presidency.

Investigators allege that Bandara received two salaries at the same time under the President’s budget allocation, one as the President’s private secretary and the other as a project director.