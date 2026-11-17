LAUGFS Gas prices reduced effective November 18, 2026

November 17, 2026 - 7:34 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

LAUGFS Gas PLC has announced a reduction in domestic LP gas cylinder prices, cutting the prices of 12.5 kg and 5 kg cylinders by Rs. 745 and Rs. 322, respectively, effective November 18, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic LAUGFS gas cylinder has been reduced from Rs. 6,740 to Rs. 5,995, while the price of a 5 kg cylinder has been reduced from Rs. 2,720 to Rs. 2,398.

The reductions partially reverse the sharp price increases introduced by the company on November 14, 2026.

In a statement, LAUGFS Gas said its Board of Directors decided to reduce the prices after considering a request from Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe and the difficulties faced by consumers.

The company explained that the conflict in the Middle East had increased the cost of importing LP gas, including Saudi Aramco prices and shipping charges.

LAUGFS Gas said it had absorbed these additional costs for three months without increasing prices. However, continuing financial losses had forced the company to raise its prices recently.

As a result, the company increased the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder by Rs. 1,775, from Rs. 4,965 to Rs. 6,740, with effect from midnight on November 13.

The price of a 5 kg cylinder was also increased by Rs. 732, from Rs. 1,988 to Rs. 2,720.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) summoned LAUGFS Gas officials on November 16, 2026, to seek explanations regarding the price increase.

LAUGFS Gas Chief Executive Officer Nalinda Kurukulasuriya attended the meeting along with other company representatives.

The meeting was also attended by the CAA Chairman, members of its Board of Directors, the Director of Price Management and the Director General.

During the discussion, the CAA reportedly raised three main concerns with the company.

The authority informed LAUGFS Gas that it would not approve the price increase. It also called on the company to ensure that customers receive a fair amount for the deposits they had paid on gas cylinders and to maintain a regular supply of gas throughout the island.

After the meeting, LAUGFS Gas officials said the company would review its prices and that its Board of Directors would meet to decide on the reductions.

Meanwhile, LAUGFS Gas representatives were scheduled to meet Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe today (November 17), following a request to attend the meeting.

The company has also reportedly been asked to appear before Parliament tomorrow (November 18).

Despite the latest reductions, LAUGFS Gas cylinder prices remain higher than they were before the November 14 increase.