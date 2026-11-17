CAA refuses to approve LAUGFS Gas price increase ahead of meeting with Trade Minister

November 17, 2026 - 8:40 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has said it will not approve the recent LAUGFS Gas price increase, while company officials are scheduled to meet Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe today (November 17, 2026).

LAUGFS Gas PLC confirmed that its representatives would meet the minister today following a request to attend the meeting.

The company has also reportedly been asked to appear before Parliament tomorrow (November 18).

LAUGFS Gas increased the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from November 14, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic LAUGFS gas cylinder was increased by Rs. 1,775 to Rs. 6,740, while the price of a 5 kg cylinder was increased by Rs. 732 to Rs. 2,720.

The company said the price revision was due to higher costs of purchasing gas supplies for Sri Lanka following an increase in international market prices.

Meanwhile, the CAA summoned LAUGFS Gas officials yesterday (November 16) to seek explanations regarding the price increase.

LAUGFS Gas Chief Executive Officer Nalinda Kurukulasuriya attended the meeting along with other company representatives.

The meeting was also attended by the CAA Chairman, members of its Board of Directors, the Director of Price Management and the Director General.

During the meeting, the CAA reportedly raised three main points with the company.

The authority called on LAUGFS Gas to ensure that customers receive a fair amount for the deposits they paid on gas cylinders and to maintain a regular supply of gas throughout the island.

The CAA also informed the company that it would not approve the increase in gas prices.