President calls for report on impact of extreme weather in Sri Lanka

November 16, 2026 - 7:30 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to prepare a report on the possible social impacts of the prevailing hot weather and expected heavy rainfall in Sri Lanka.

The President issued these instructions during a discussion on disaster management held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (November 16, 2026).

During the meeting, officials from the Department of Meteorology briefed the President on the latest weather conditions.

The President instructed officials to further analyse existing weather forecasts and prepare a report assessing the possible social impacts of the current hot weather and anticipated heavy rainfall.

He said the findings would help update existing plans to ensure the sustainable management of drinking water, electricity and food supplies.

The President also stressed the need to identify possible impacts on wildlife and introduce suitable long-term measures to address them.

He further instructed that field officers should be brought together for additional discussions once the forecast report is completed.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, Director General of the Disaster Management Centre Major General Sampath Kotuwegoda (Retd), Director General of the Department of Meteorology A.L.K. Wijemannage and Director General of the National Building Research Organisation Dr. Gamini Jayathissa were among the officials who attended the meeting.