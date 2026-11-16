Sri Lanka moves to regulate cryptocurrency and digital assets

November 16, 2026 - 3:58 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lankan Government has granted conceptual approval to establish a legal framework and a dedicated regulatory authority for cryptocurrency and other digital assets.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne revealed this in Parliament today (November 16, 2026), while responding to a question raised by MP Ravi Karunanayake.

Weeraratne said the process has already moved beyond the policy stage, with the first draft of the proposed legislation now under review by relevant stakeholders.

He said the draft was prepared following consultations involving several stakeholders and is currently with the Legal Draftsman’s Department, where discussions are continuing.

The Government aims to introduce a regulatory system that meets international standards while protecting Sri Lanka’s financial and digital infrastructure.

Weeraratne said the proposed framework would focus on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing while introducing safeguards for the use of digital assets.

Under the initial phase of regulation, virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies, will be recognised as an asset class rather than a payment method. This means they would be treated as investment assets and would not be permitted for everyday payments or transactions within Sri Lanka.

The Deputy Minister also said service providers dealing with virtual assets would be subject to regulation and monitoring.

He added that measures similar to the internationally recognised “travel rule” would be introduced to improve transparency and allow authorities to trace virtual asset transactions.

The Government expects the proposed regulatory authority to become fully operational by the third quarter of 2027, marking a major step towards regulating Sri Lanka’s growing digital asset sector.