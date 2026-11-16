71-year-old German tourist drowns at Hikkaduwa Beach

November 16, 2026 - 9:56 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 71-year-old German national died after being swept away by a strong current while swimming at Narigama Beach in Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka, on Sunday (November 15, 2026).

According to Police, the foreign national was caught in a strong current while swimming and was swept away.

Local residents rescued him from the water and brought him ashore before he was admitted to Balapitiya Hospital for treatment.

However, he died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hikkaduwa Police launched an investigation after receiving information about the incident on Sunday evening.

The body has been placed in the mortuary at Balapitiya Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Hikkaduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.