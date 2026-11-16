Man arrested at Katunayake Airport with Kush worth Rs. 43.84 Million

November 16, 2026 - 8:01 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 30-year-old man was arrested today (November 16, 2026) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with 4 kilograms and 384 grams of Kush drugs worth approximately Rs. 43.84 million.

The suspect, a technician from Matale, was arrested by Airport Customs officers and officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit.

According to Customs officials, the suspect had purchased the drugs in Thailand before travelling to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He then boarded Malaysia Airlines flight MH179 from Kuala Lumpur to Katunayake Airport, arriving at midnight at the start of November 16.

During an inspection of his luggage, Customs officers discovered the Kush drugs hidden inside two boxes containing bottles of foreign liquor.

The boxes were found inside two bags brought by the passenger, while the drugs were packed in five separate packets.

Arrangements were made to hand over the suspect and the seized drugs to officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at Katunayake Airport for further investigation.