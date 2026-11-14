Sri Lanka Navy seizes drugs worth over Rs. 1.5 Billion in southern seas

November 14, 2026 - 10:52 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized over 101 kg of heroin and methamphetamine (ice) worth more than Rs. 1.5 billion from a fishing trawler south of Sri Lanka, taking five suspects into custody.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Navy intercepted a local multi-day fishing trawler carrying approximately 101 kg and 870 g of narcotics during a special surveillance operation on the high seas south of Sri Lanka.

The trawler, carrying six sacks of narcotics and five suspects, was brought to Galle Harbour on the morning of November 13, 2026, for further investigations and legal proceedings.

A detailed examination conducted with the assistance of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) confirmed that the consignment contained approximately 58 kg and 736 g of heroin packed in 52 parcels and 43 kg and 134 g of methamphetamine (ice) packed in 50 parcels.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics exceeds Rs. 1.5 billion.

The five suspects, the narcotics and the fishing trawler were subsequently handed over to the PNB for further legal proceedings.

The examination was conducted in the presence of Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Navy Commander Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, Commander Southern Naval Area Rear Admiral HNS Perera, Director General Operations Rear Admiral Chaminda Karunasena, several senior naval officers and senior PNB officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Minister Aruna Jayasekara said the Sri Lanka Navy continues to carry out special operations in the country’s surrounding waters to prevent drug trafficking under the government’s ‘A Nation United’ national anti-drug mission.

He explained that the latest seizure was the result of several days of dedicated deep-sea surveillance based on intelligence shared with the State Intelligence Service and other intelligence agencies.

The Deputy Minister said drug trafficking has caused serious harm to Sri Lanka’s economy, social development, youth and school children.

He noted that the Navy, Coast Guard, armed forces, Police, PNB and Special Task Force (STF) have strengthened anti-drug operations on land and at sea through intelligence-sharing with local and foreign agencies.

He further stated that the Ministries of Defence and Public Security have worked together to improve the Navy’s surveillance capabilities by providing technical equipment and devices, while new legislation has been introduced to address both drug supply and demand.

The Deputy Minister claimed that these measures have closed routes used to bring narcotics into Sri Lanka by sea, air and through ports. He also warned drug traffickers and those assisting them to stop their illegal activities.

He stressed that the Navy remains committed to rescuing fishermen in distress at sea and protecting those engaged in legal fishing activities. However, he warned that anyone using fishing activities as a cover for drug trafficking or other illegal operations would face legal action.

The Deputy Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the public to the Sri Lanka Navy and all other agencies involved in the successful operation.

He also urged the public to provide information about drug trafficking through the emergency hotlines 1818 or 1997 and appreciated the media’s contribution to raising awareness about the dangers of drugs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence stated that joint operations conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard during the one-year period since the launch of the ‘A Nation United’ national mission in October 2025 have resulted in the seizure of narcotics with an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 115 billion.

Of this, narcotics worth more than Rs. 74 billion have been seized during operations conducted in 2026 alone, including the latest seizure south of Sri Lanka.