Laugfs Gas prices increased from November 14, 2026

November 13, 2026 - 9:36 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

LAUGFS Gas PLC has increased the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders, effective November 14, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic LAUGFS gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 1,775, bringing the new price to Rs. 6,740.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg LAUGFS gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 732, bringing the new price to Rs. 2,720.

LAUGFS Gas says the price revision is due to an increase in the cost of purchasing gas supplies for Sri Lanka, following higher prices in the international market.

However, the company has assured customers that it will make every effort to maintain an uninterrupted gas supply through its dealer network.

The company also stated that customers can obtain information about locations where gas refills are available and prices in each district by calling the hotline 1345.