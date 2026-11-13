LAUGFS Gas shipment of over 3,000 metric tonnes arrives in Sri Lanka

November 13, 2026 - 10:29 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A vessel carrying more than 3,000 metric tonnes of gas has arrived in Sri Lanka, and LAUGFS Gas PLC says it will resume supplying gas cylinders to domestic and business customers in several phases.

The company said the arrival of the shipment will allow it to gradually restart the distribution of gas cylinders to households and businesses.

LAUGFS Gas has advised customers to check stock availability before visiting gas outlets.

Customers can contact their nearest authorised LAUGFS Gas dealer or call the company’s hotline on 1345 to obtain accurate information about gas cylinder availability.