Sri Lanka moves to introduce electronic payments for court fees and fines

November 12, 2026 - 1:34 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration and People’s Bank have signed an agreement to allow the public to pay court fees, fines and other court-related charges electronically in Sri Lanka.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Justice and National Integration by Ministry Secretary, President’s Counsel Ayesha Jinasena, and People’s Bank Deputy General Manager (Payments and Cards) I. K. Indika, representing their respective institutions.

Under the new initiative, the public will be able to make electronic payments for various charges related to Magistrate’s Courts, District Courts and High Courts.

These payments include court fines, stamp duties, court fees and charges for obtaining certified copies of court documents.

The initiative is another important step in the e-Courts project, which aims to digitise Sri Lanka’s court system and make court services more efficient, convenient and accessible to the public.

The electronic payment facility is also expected to be expanded in the future to cover payments made to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration.

Several senior officials from both institutions attended the signing ceremony.

They included People’s Bank Chairman Chandana Guniyangoda, Chief Manager (Card Business and Customer Affairs) Malintha Liyanage, Manager (Card Business and Marketing) Aruna Dantanarayana, and Additional Secretary (Reforms) of the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, Kishanthi Meegahapola.