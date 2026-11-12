Two arrested with forged driving licences and national identity cards

November 12, 2026 - 7:45 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Two suspects were arrested with 13 forged driving licences and eight forged national identity cards following an operation in the Welikada Police Division on Wednesday (November 11, 2026).

According to Sri Lanka Police, a team of officers from the Nugegoda Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau arrested the first suspect near Bandaranaike Pura Junction on Wednesday evening while he was in possession of a forged driving licence.

Further investigations into the suspect led to the arrest of another individual who was found in possession of 12 forged driving licences and eight forged national identity cards.

The two suspects, aged 32 and 52, are residents of Angoda and Narahenpita.

The Nugegoda Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.