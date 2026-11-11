Former Chilaw Plantations Chairman arrested over alleged Rs. 3.27 Million loss

November 11, 2026 - 4:07 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Rajakaruna Manamendralage Sunil Gamini, a former Chairman of Chilaw Plantations Limited, was arrested today (November 11, 2026) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest was made in connection with an alleged corruption case involving a loss of Rs. 3,275,000 to the company.

According to CIABOC, the suspect was arrested by its investigation officers at around 12:30 PM.

The allegations relate to an incident in 2014, when Chilaw Plantations Limited was operating under the Ministry of Coconut Development and Janatha Estate Development.

During that period, the suspect allegedly approved the purchase of 5,000 sets of clothing from a business solely owned by a person who was serving as a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

The purchase was allegedly approved at the request of the Minister without following the required procurement procedures or conducting proper checks.

CIABOC alleges that the transaction resulted in a financial loss to Chilaw Plantations Limited.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.