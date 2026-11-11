Sri Lanka tourist arrivals exceed 1.9 Million in 2026

November 11, 2026 - 8:51 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The number of foreign tourists who visited Sri Lanka between January 1 and November 8, 2026, has exceeded 1.9 million, reaching 1,912,233 arrivals.

According to the latest data released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), a total of 49,929 tourists arrived in the country during the first eight days of November alone.

India remained Sri Lanka’s largest source of tourists during the year up to November 8, with 512,026 arrivals.

The United Kingdom ranked second with 176,670 arrivals, followed by China with 126,326, Germany with 108,754 and Australia with 97,822.

India also recorded the highest number of tourist arrivals during the first eight days of November, with 12,401 Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

Russia ranked second during this period with 5,483 arrivals, followed by the United Kingdom with 3,541, Germany with 3,449 and China with 2,586.