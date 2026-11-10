Parliamentary committee seeks party proposals on Provincial Council election system

November 10, 2026 - 12:35 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary Select Committee has sought proposals from political parties on the electoral system to be used for Provincial Council elections, including the representation of women and youth.

The views were presented at a recent meeting of the Select Committee held in Parliament under the chairmanship of Minister Vijitha Herath.

During the meeting, K. Premachandran, representing the Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF), Ramasamy Rajendran, representing the Eros Democratic Front, and Shanmuganathan Sanjeevan, representing the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP), presented the views and proposals of their respective political parties.

The discussion focused on the electoral system that should be adopted for Provincial Council elections, as well as matters relating to the representation of women and young people.

The Select Committee has been tasked with examining the electoral system under which Provincial Council elections should be held and submitting its proposals and recommendations to Parliament.

Deputy Ministers Munir Mulaffer, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala and Arun Hemachandra also attended the meeting, along with Select Committee members MPs Dharmapriya Wijesinghe, Samanmali Gunasinghe and Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi.