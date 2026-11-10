Fatal three-bus collision in Rambewa on Anuradhapura–Jaffna road

November 10, 2026 - 10:51 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Five people are reported to have died after three buses collided in the Rambewa area on the Anuradhapura–Jaffna main road this morning (November 10).

Police said the accident involved two buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and a private bus.

Nearly 50 people were also reportedly injured in the accident and are being admitted to hospitals in Anuradhapura, Rambewa and Medawachchiya.

Mihintale Police have launched further investigations into the incident.