Sri Lanka’s 1818 hotline and website open for reporting drug trafficking

November 9, 2026 - 8:16 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The public can now report drug trafficking and related suspicious activities in Sri Lanka through the 24-hour 1818 hotline and the 1818.gov.lk website, with authorities assuring that the identities of those providing information will be kept strictly confidential.

According to the Department of Government Information, the 1818 hotline was introduced as part of the “A Nation United” national operation aimed at eradicating the drug menace in Sri Lanka.

The hotline is now operating 24 hours a day from the “A Nation United” head office and media centre.

In addition to the hotline, the public can submit information through the official website, www.1818.gov.lk, which was launched as part of the national operation.

The website allows individuals to securely and responsibly provide information to the security authorities in Sinhala, Tamil or English.

These services have been introduced to help the public report accurate information about drug trafficking, drug distribution and any related suspicious activities taking place across the country.

Anyone in Sri Lanka can immediately report such activities through either the 1818 hotline or the website, while the identities of those providing information will remain strictly confidential.

The Department of Government Information also stated that prompt action will be taken on information received through these channels.

The service is being coordinated under the direct supervision of the Presidential Secretariat and the “A Nation United” National Operations Council.