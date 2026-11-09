CID to investigate SJB MP Nalin Bandara over seized drones

November 9, 2026 - 10:42 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been directed to investigate the import of 39 drones and 16 microphones brought into Sri Lanka by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara Jayamaha without the required approvals.

The decision to assign further investigations to the CID was taken on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Sri Lanka Customs officers at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake seized the items on Sunday (November 8, 2026), after the MP arrived from Singapore.

MP Nalin Bandara arrived at the airport at 11:23 a.m. aboard a SriLankan Airlines flight from Singapore.

Sri Lanka Customs Media Spokesperson Chandana Punchihewa confirmed that airport Customs officers had taken the 39 drones and 16 microphones into custody.

He stated that the drones had been brought into the country without the necessary import licences, approval from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), or authorisation from the Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence is also expected to conduct an assessment of the seized drones.

Customs officials said the items would be released once MP Nalin Bandara obtains the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.

Airport Customs officials are also conducting further investigations into the incident.