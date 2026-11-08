Special task force to tackle Colombo floods after 129 mm rainfall in one hour

November 8, 2026 - 10:25 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A special task force will be established to respond to flooding in Colombo after officials revealed that approximately 129 mm of rain fell within one hour on November 6, 2026, exceeding the city’s drainage capacity.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Saturday afternoon (November 7), chaired by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, to examine the causes of the sudden flooding and identify immediate solutions.

Officials of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) explained that the city’s existing drainage system was designed to handle rainfall of around 30 mm per hour, while the exceptionally heavy rainfall of approximately 129 mm within one hour was the main cause of the flash floods.

Following these findings, the Secretary to the President instructed that a special task force be established under the leadership of the Colombo Municipal Council, bringing together the Tri-Forces, Police and other relevant institutions to ensure a quick and effective response to similar emergencies.

The meeting also focused on preparing and implementing short-, medium- and long-term plans to improve Colombo’s drainage system to meet future requirements.

Officials revealed that improper waste disposal had blocked several drains and canals, preventing the proper flow of water. They stressed the urgent need to clear these waterways and take legal action against those responsible for dumping waste improperly.

Unauthorised constructions within the Colombo Municipal Council area were also identified as another major problem affecting drainage systems and canals.

The meeting highlighted the need to prepare and quickly implement plans to remove these unauthorised structures while relocating affected residents to suitable alternative locations.

Officials also emphasised the importance of raising public awareness about proper waste disposal and keeping drains and waterways clean to help prevent future flooding.

The meeting was attended by Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar, Deputy Mayor Hemantha Kumara, Municipal Commissioner Engineer A. D. S. Rohana, Secretary and Convenor of the Clean Sri Lanka Task Force and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponso, and Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Engineer Dr. Asiri Karunawardena.

Senior officers of the Tri-Forces and Police, officials of relevant institutions and members of the Clean Sri Lanka Task Force were also present.