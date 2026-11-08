Former Army soldier arrested over Kappalthurai shooting

November 8, 2026 - 6:55 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A former Sri Lanka Army soldier has been arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder of two people in a shooting in Kappalthurai, Trincomalee, on November 2, 2026.

The suspect was arrested in the Dikwella area on the night of November 6, 2026, by a team of officers from the Matara Police Special Task Force (STF) camp, following information received during investigations.

He is suspected of being the gunman who opened fire at two people travelling in the rear of a hired three-wheeler heading towards Kappalthurai Junction in the Uppuveli Police Division on the night of November 2, before fleeing the scene.

Uppuveli Police and the Matara STF camp launched investigations into the shooting, and the suspected gunman was handed over to Uppuveli Police following his arrest.

Meanwhile, the second and third suspects in the case had been arrested on November 2, 2026, for possessing 32 grams and 800 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

Further investigations conducted while the two suspects were held under detention orders revealed that they had allegedly conspired to commit the murder and aided and abetted the crime.

The three suspects, aged 24, 28 and 34, are residents of Dikwella and Trincomalee.

Police said the suspected gunman is a former Army member who had been legally discharged from military service.

Uppuveli Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.