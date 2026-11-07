25-year-old arrested with heroin, Ice and Kush in Madiwela

November 7, 2026 - 7:55 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested with over 6 kilograms of heroin, crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and Kush during a police raid in Madiwela on the night of November 6, 2026.

The raid was carried out in the Madiwela area of the Mirihana Police Division by officers of the Western Province (North) Crime Division of Sri Lanka Police, following a tip-off.

Police seized 3 kilograms and 649 grams of heroin, 2 kilograms and 109 grams of Ice, and 558 grams of Kush during the operation.

The arrested suspect is a 25-year-old resident of Madiwela, Kotte.

The Western Province (North) Crime Division is conducting further investigations.