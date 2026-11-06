Woman arrested over Rs. 70 Million in suspicious bank transactions

November 6, 2026 - 7:18 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation into more than Rs. 70 million that circulated through four bank accounts linked to suspected drug trafficking and organised crime.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police is conducting investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act into five suspects, including an organised criminal gang member and a drug trafficker.

During the investigation, officers uncovered information about four bank accounts maintained at two private banks in Piliyandala by the sister of one of the suspects.

Investigators found that more than Rs. 70 million had circulated through these accounts.

Further investigations revealed that individuals linked to drug trafficking and organised crime had deposited money into the accounts.

Accordingly, officers of the Illegal Assets Investigation Division arrested the woman who maintained the accounts on Thursday (November 5, 2026).

The arrested woman is a 49-year-old resident of Madapatha.

She is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (November 6, 2026).

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is conducting further investigations.