Colombo High Court freezes Rakitha Rajapakshe’s assets for three months

November 5, 2026 - 3:51 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo High Court today (November 5, 2026) ordered a three-month freeze on four bank accounts and two vehicles belonging to lawyer Rakitha Rajapakshe, son of former Sri Lankan Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

The order was issued after the court considered submissions made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The four bank accounts, holding approximately Rs. 40 million, and the two vehicles had already been frozen by the Bribery Commission under the Proceeds of Crime Act as part of an ongoing investigation.

Rakitha Rajapakshe was previously arrested along with former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Horana organiser Charith Abeysinghe and former Executive Director of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd., Aruna Warushahennadige, over allegations of obtaining a bribe of Rs. 120 million from the wife of a suspected major drug trafficker known as “Harak Kata.”

The three suspects were arrested by the Bribery Commission on June 25, 2026, and were later granted bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama on July 28, 2026.

As the Rs. 120 million allegedly received as a bribe has not yet been traced, the Bribery Commission launched an investigation into the suspects’ assets under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly solicited and received the money from Harak Kata’s wife in exchange for arranging assistance while he was in detention.

The alleged assistance included removing detention orders issued by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), arranging his transfer from Boossa High Security Prison in Galle to another prison, and securing his release from ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.

The suspects are also accused of promising to prevent Harak Kata from being killed while he was held under detention orders.

Bribery Commission sources had previously said that investigating officers visited Rakitha Rajapakshe’s residential complex in Rajagiriya on several occasions to inform him about the freezing of his assets.

However, as he was not present during those visits, the officers informed his wife.