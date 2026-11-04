Lanka IOC and Sinopec increase Octane 95 petrol price by Rs. 20

November 4, 2026 - 11:00 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (Lanka IOC) and Sinopec have increased the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 20, effective from November 5, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol at Lanka IOC filling stations has increased from Rs. 495 to Rs. 515.

Sinopec has also announced the same price increase, raising the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol from Rs. 495 to Rs. 515.

The revised price is now in effect at all Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel stations across Sri Lanka.