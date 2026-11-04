Nov 04 2026 November 4, 2026 November 5, 2026 NoComment

Lanka IOC and Sinopec increase Octane 95 petrol price by Rs. 20

Posted by Onlanka News on

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (Lanka IOC) and Sinopec have increased the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 20, effective from November 5, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol at Lanka IOC filling stations has increased from Rs. 495 to Rs. 515.

Sinopec has also announced the same price increase, raising the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol from Rs. 495 to Rs. 515.

The revised price is now in effect at all Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel stations across Sri Lanka.

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