Lanka IOC and Sinopec increase Octane 95 petrol price by Rs. 20
Posted by Onlanka News on
Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (Lanka IOC) and Sinopec have increased the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 20, effective from November 5, 2026.
Accordingly, the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol at Lanka IOC filling stations has increased from Rs. 495 to Rs. 515.
Sinopec has also announced the same price increase, raising the price of a litre of Octane 95 petrol from Rs. 495 to Rs. 515.
The revised price is now in effect at all Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel stations across Sri Lanka.