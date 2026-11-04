New Litro gas shipment arrives as efforts continue to ease gas shortage

November 4, 2026 - 9:14 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Another shipment of gas arrived in Sri Lanka on November 3, 2026, with Litro Gas announcing that distribution of the new stocks will begin today (November 4) to help ease the ongoing domestic gas shortage.

Litro Gas stated that it has ordered 40,000 metric tonnes of gas for November and expects supplies to reach all gas distribution centres across the country within the next few days.

The company has also expanded its distribution operations under a special programme to restore gas supplies across Sri Lanka, with approximately 80,000 gas cylinders being released to the market daily.

According to Litro Gas, four ships carrying a total of 15,600 metric tonnes of gas arrived in Sri Lanka between October 18 and November 1, 2026.

The company previously stated that the existing gas shortage was expected to ease significantly within two days of November 3 as these stocks were released to the market.

Litro Gas also stated that it has the capacity to release approximately three million gas cylinders during November to meet the needs of domestic and commercial consumers.

Sri Lanka’s monthly gas requirement is approximately 38,000 metric tonnes, of which around 32,000 metric tonnes are required from Litro Gas, while the remaining 6,000 metric tonnes are supplied by other providers, according to reports.

Meanwhile, LAUGFS Gas announced that arrangements have been made to bring three gas shipments to Sri Lanka during November.

These shipments are scheduled to arrive at the ports of Hambantota and Colombo between November 12 and 14, November 15 and 17, and November 24 and 25.

Despite rising gas prices in the international market and challenges related to foreign exchange rates, Litro Gas has decided not to increase its gas prices for November.