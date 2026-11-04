Fire at vehicle spare parts shop in Katugastota disrupts A9 traffic

November 4, 2026 - 7:55 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A fire broke out at a vehicle spare parts shop in the Kudugala area of Katugastota early this morning (November 4, 2026), disrupting traffic on the Kandy–Jaffna A9 main road for nearly an hour.

The fire started at around 5:30 AM, prompting police to temporarily suspend traffic along the A9 main road in the Kudugala area.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Katugastota Police Station confirmed that traffic was suspended for nearly an hour due to the fire.

Fire engines from the Kandy and Matale Fire Brigades were deployed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The fire has now been completely brought under control, and no loss of life has been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and Katugastota Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.