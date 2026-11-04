Sri Lanka to present Rs. 47 Billion supplementary estimate for fuel and Aswesuma relief

November 4, 2026 - 12:09 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lankan government will present a supplementary estimate of Rs. 47 billion to Parliament today (November 4, 2026) to ease the impact of rising fuel prices on the public and provide additional relief to Aswesuma beneficiaries.

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha announced the decision while speaking in Parliament.

He said Rs. 41 billion would be allocated under the Ministry of Energy’s expenditure head, while the remaining Rs. 6 billion would be allocated to the Aswesuma welfare programme under the Ministry of Finance and Planning’s operations programme.

The Rs. 41 billion allocation will cover October, November and December 2026 to reduce the pressure on local consumers caused by fuel price increases linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, under the Aswesuma welfare programme, beneficiaries in the “extremely poor” category will receive an additional allowance of Rs. 6,250, while those in the “poor” category will receive Rs. 4,000.

The Deputy Minister explained that the Rs. 6,250 allowance would be a one-off payment distributed in two installments.

He further stated that the supplementary estimate would not involve any additional government spending, as the required funds would be taken from allocations already made for other areas.