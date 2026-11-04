Liquor prices increased in Sri Lanka due to higher bottle costs

November 4, 2026 - 10:58 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Liquor prices in Sri Lanka have been increased with effect from November 1, 2026, due to a rise in the cost of manufacturing empty bottles, liquor companies said.

The cost of an empty 750ml bottle has increased to Rs. 160, while the prices of 375ml and 180ml bottles have risen to Rs. 140 and Rs. 109, respectively.

As a result, liquor companies have also increased the refundable deposits charged for bottles.

The deposit for a 750ml bottle has increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 100, while the deposit for a 375ml half bottle has risen from Rs. 40 to Rs. 70. The deposit for a 180ml bottle has also increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 30.

Meanwhile, companies that do not accept returned bottles have passed the additional packaging costs on to consumers, resulting in higher liquor prices.

A senior official of the Excise Department said liquor companies had informed the Department about the increase in bottle deposits, citing higher production costs.